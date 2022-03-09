Left Menu

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:22 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:20 IST
URGENT-Spain's lobbying European Commission to buy corn from Argentina amid Ukraine supply gap
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@LuisPlanas)
Spain's Agriculture Minister Luis Planas told lawmakers on Wednesday he is lobbying the European Commission to bend rules on pesticides in agricultural imports to be able to buy corn from Argentina to plug shortages from Ukraine.

Planas said there was "no risk" from traces of chemicals in Argentine maize and that Spain urgently required more animal feed. "We have stock available but we need to make purchases in third countries in the next 60 days," he told the Spanish parliamentary agricultural committee.

