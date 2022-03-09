Left Menu

Steel Minister to meet investors in Dubai to attract investment

The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in the Indian steel sector, it said.According to the statement, meetings of senior officials from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers and steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration with Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:34 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:34 IST
Steel Minister to meet investors in Dubai to attract investment
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation led by Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh will meet investors in Dubai this week to attract investment in the Indian steel sector, an official statement said.

The India Pavilion at EXPO 2020, Dubai, is all set to host 'Steel Week' from March 11, 2022. The weeklong event will highlight the expertise of the domestic steel sector and showcase an array of opportunities available in the sector, the Ministry of Steel said on Wednesday.

''Delegation led by Steel Minister Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, senior ministry officials and from the leading steel producers, including SAIL, JSW, JSPL, Tata Steel, AM/NS India, will attend the event. The delegation will meet senior officials from Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi, to explore investment opportunities in the Indian steel sector,'' it said.

According to the statement, meetings of senior officials from the Dubai Chamber of Commerce, UAE-based steel producers and steel user companies have been lined up to explore opportunities for collaboration with Indian steel companies and to showcase investment opportunities in India. A special session on the Rs 6,322 crore production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for speciality steel has also been scheduled during the week, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

ESA's Solar Orbiter speeding towards historic first close pass of Sun

 Global
2
India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehicles Agreement

India, Bangladesh, Nepal finalise MOU for implementation of BBIN Motor Vehic...

 India
3
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
4
FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

FEATURE-Asian farmers turn to drones, apps for labour, climate challenges

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022