Euro zone government bond yields jump ahead of ECB policy meeting

Euro zone government bond yields jumped on Wednesday after a recent sharp fall, with investors focusing on a potential wind-up of the pandemic monetary stimulus by the European Central Bank amid a rebound in risky assets. The ECB's plans to dial back stimulus have been upended by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, but analysts still think the central bank will have to take action at some point this year to tame surging inflation.

European stock markets rose on Wednesday as investors paused after three days of selling. The Kremlin said the United States had declared economic war on Russia and Moscow would think seriously about what to do after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.

Liquidity has dried up since the outbreak of the war, while market dynamics have been triggering large swings in yields. Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 10.5 basis points (bps) to 0.213%, its highest level since Feb. 28.

The ECB, which holds a policy meeting on Thursday, will wait the last months of this year for its first interest rate rise in over a decade, according to a Reuters poll taken after the invasion. The European Commission published plans to cut dependency on Russian gas by two thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."

"A possible plan from the European Union to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defence is supporting peripheral bond prices while weighing on bonds of core countries which will carry the burden of more public spending," said Fabio Castaldi, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management. "Despite some tepid denials, markets think that the EU will discuss and release the details of such a plan in the next few days," he added.

Peripheral bond prices outperformed their peers, with Italy's 10-year yield rising 8 bps to 1.68% Spanish and Portuguese 10-year borrowing costs rose 8.5 and 8 bps , respectively.

Commerzbank analysts said bond issues from the EU would make it easier for the ECB to resolve the trade off between tackling stagflation and the need of winding down monetary stimulus. Money markets are currently pricing in more than 30 bps of ECB rate hikes by year end.

ING analysts argued in a research note that a potential joint EU fiscal response to the energy crisis had become one of the hot topics alongside geopolitical tensions and sanctions. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 146 bps, after tightening by around 15 bps on Monday amid expectations for less stringent fiscal rules and possible debt sharing among EU members.

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations was at 2.12%, just off its highest level since December 2013 it hit on Tuesday at 2.2768%. Oil fell over 5% to around $121 a barrel on Wednesday as some investors took the view that the U.S. ban on Russian oil may not worsen a supply shock.

Germany's inflation-linked government bond yield was up 20 bps at -2.147%, set for its biggest daily rise since March 2020. It hit a record low at -2.531% on Monday.

