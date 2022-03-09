Left Menu

CLE urges govt to extend PLI scheme to leather sector

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-03-2022 21:48 IST
CLE urges govt to extend PLI scheme to leather sector
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Council for Leather Exports (CLE) on Wednesday urged the government to extend the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme to the sector and consider setting up a leather park to boost manufacturing, export and job creation.

CLE Chairman Sanjay Leekha said India's leather and footwear exports stood at USD 5.5 billion at present, which is expected to be doubled by the end of 2025. Besides, the market size of the domestic leather and footwear sector will grow from USD 12 billion to USD 20 billion by 2025, he said at the Leather Accessories Footwear Conclave and Awards of North India-LAFCAN-2022.

Leekha sought ''the support of the government in achieving the envisaged targets by extending the PLI (scheme) to the leather sector and also considering a leather park scheme similar to the textile sector''.

MSME Minister Narayan Rane said the leather industry has competitive and comparative advantages and also design capabilities.

