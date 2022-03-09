Left Menu

Ukraine says 1,170 civilians have been killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 21:58 IST
  • Ukraine

At least 1,170 civilians have been killed in Ukraine's besieged city of Mariupol since the start of the Russian invasion, a Ukrainian state information agency said on Wednesday, citing figures from Mariupol's deputy mayor.

"At least 1,170 people have been killed and 47 were buried in a mass grave today," deputy mayor Serhiy Orlov was quoted as saying. "People are without water, heat, electricity, gas, residents are melting snow to drink."

