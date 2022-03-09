CERAWEEK-Financing coming together for Tellurian's Driftwood LNG project -CEO

Financing for Tellurian Inc.'s Driftwood LNG plant is coming together and construction will start next month, Chief Executive Cherif Souki said at an energy conference on Wednesday.

The LNG developer also said investors in general are becoming more favorable toward natural gas and hydrocarbons amid the global energy crisis that push oil and gas prices to multi-year highs, he said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global energy conference in Houston.

Tellurian's Driftwood LNG will take six or seven years to complete, not soon enough to provide new supplies to Europe. But Russia's invasion of Ukraine has created an opportunity for the United States to demonstrate it is an energy powerhouse, Souki said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)