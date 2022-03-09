UAE favors oil production increase -media, citing ambassador to U.S.

The United Arab Emirates favors an oil production increase and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher output, CNN and the Financial times reported on Wednesday, citing a statement from the UAE's ambassador to Washington.

"We favor production increases and will be encouraging OPEC to consider higher production levels," Ambassador Yousuf Al Otaiba said, the FT reported.

