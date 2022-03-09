Left Menu

CERAWEEK-Europe's buoyant LNG demand driving Egypt's exports- oil minister

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:34 IST
CERAWEEK-Europe's buoyant LNG demand driving Egypt's exports- oil minister
Europe's energy crisis continues creating demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG), especially from the Mediterranean, Egyptian Petroleum Minister Tarek El Molla said on Wednesday.

Egypt, which has increased its capacity for LNG exports to 12 million tonnes per annum, also operates the Suez Canal, among the world's busiest waterways for oil vessel transit.

"The proximity of the Mediterranean basin has given us this edge of being very close and to mediate markets opposite sides from where we are, so currently most of if not all of the LNG cargoes leaving our shores are going to Europe," he said at the CERAWeek by S&P Global conference in Houston.

