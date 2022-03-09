Left Menu

Russia says Ukrainian forces struck power lines supplying Chernobyl plant

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
Russia's defence ministry accused Ukrainian forces of attacking power lines and a substation feeding the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in what it said was a "dangerous provocation", the Russian news agency Interfax reported.

Ukraine said earlier there was a danger of a radiation leak after electricity was cut off to the plant during fighting between Ukrainian troops and Russian forces who are occupying the defunct power station, but the U.N. nuclear watchdog saw "no critical impact on security".

