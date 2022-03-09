Ukraine gas pipeline operator not able to repair damage due to fighting, says director

The fraught security situation in Ukraine's eastern regions is preventing the state gas pipeline operator from assessing damage to networks and carrying out repairs, the head of the operator Sergiy Makogon said on Wednesday.

Speaking on television, Makogon described the situation in the east, including the partly-occupied Donetsk region, as "difficult."

