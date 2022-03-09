Left Menu

Ukraine gas pipeline operator not able to repair damage due to fighting, says director

Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 09-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 22:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

The fraught security situation in Ukraine's eastern regions is preventing the state gas pipeline operator from assessing damage to networks and carrying out repairs, the head of the operator Sergiy Makogon said on Wednesday.

Speaking on television, Makogon described the situation in the east, including the partly-occupied Donetsk region, as "difficult."

