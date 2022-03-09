Left Menu

'Dream fullfilled', says Kavitha after Telangana reserves 95 pc govt jobs for youth

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that the state government's dream is fulfilled with 95 per cent of government jobs in the state being reserved for the youth of Telangana

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Wednesday said that the state government's dream is fulfilled with 95 per cent of government jobs in the state being reserved for the youth of Telangana Speaking to ANI, Kavitha said, "Telangana has achieved its goal today. The state had three issues of water, funds and jobs."

She said, "In terms of irrigation, water harnessing, Telangana stands at number one in the Country and in terms of funds utilisation and GSDP (Gross/Net State Domestic Product) growth and wealth creation, we also stand at number one." "The third factor was the youth of Telangana should become part of government and they themselves run the Government and as promised we have already given 1,52,000 jobs to the youth of the Telangana. Now we have freshly given 91,000 jobs," she said.

The TRS leader also added that a major issue today has been solved today after 7 years. She further added, "The very reason, we came on streets and put up with the fight, is now achieved." (ANI)

