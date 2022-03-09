Left Menu

Girl dies after bus ran over her in Vadodara

A girl died after being run over by a bus in Vadodara, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Vadodara (Gujarat) | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:08 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:08 IST
Girl dies after bus ran over her in Vadodara
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A girl died after being run over by a bus in Vadodara, the police said on Wednesday. The video of an accident went viral showing.

Assistant Commissioner of Police, D J Chavda said, "The victim Shivani, who was a student, on Tuesday, was entering the bus station when a bus ran over her. She was severely injured and on Wednesday succumbed to injuries." The accused driver has been held and a case has been registered against him under relevant sections, the ACP added.

The father of the deceased accused that the driver purposely ran the bus over her daughter and wants justice for his daughter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global
4
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022