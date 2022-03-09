S.Africa finance minister warns of inflation fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine

South Africa faces upside risks to food and headline inflation amid rising oil prices and supply constraints around wheat following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana told lawmakers on Wednesday.

However, the escalating Ukraine conflict could also lead to a windfall in revenue collections for mineral-rich South Africa amid a global surge in commodity prices, he added.

