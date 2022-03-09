Left Menu

Images show extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in besieged Ukrainian city -Maxar

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 09-03-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 09-03-2022 23:38 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Ukraine

Satellite images taken on Wednesday morning show extensive damage to the civilian infrastructure in and around the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies said extensive damage was noted to residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers.

The imagery was collected before a reported bombing and shelling of a children's hospital in the city, Maxar said. Reuters could not independently verify what was shown in the images.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

