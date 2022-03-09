Images show extensive damage to civilian infrastructure in besieged Ukrainian city -Maxar

Satellite images taken on Wednesday morning show extensive damage to the civilian infrastructure in and around the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, a U.S. private company said.

Maxar Technologies said extensive damage was noted to residential homes, high-rise apartment buildings, grocery stores and shopping centers.

The imagery was collected before a reported bombing and shelling of a children's hospital in the city, Maxar said. Reuters could not independently verify what was shown in the images.

