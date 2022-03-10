Top Vatican official says reported bombing of children's hospital in Ukraine "unacceptable"
The Vatican's Secretary of State on Wednesday called the reported bombing of a children's hospital in the besieged port of Mariupol in Ukraine "unacceptable".
"I say bombing a hospital is unacceptable. There are no reasons, there are no motivations, to do this," Cardinal Pietro Parolin told journalists who asked him, at a conference in Rome, about the reported bombing.
