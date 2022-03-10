Left Menu

Argentina to normalize economy following IMF debt deal -economy minister

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 10-03-2022 03:33 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 03:33 IST
Argentina to normalize economy following IMF debt deal -economy minister
  • Country:
  • United States

Argentina is taking steps to "normalize" financial aspects of its economy following a $45 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Economy Minister Martin Guzman said on Wednesday.

Rising global gas prices due to geopolitical reasons are currently a problem for Argentina, which does seasonal imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG), the minister said at the CERAWeek energy conference in Houston. The country aims to boost natural gas production and build its infrastructure for exports.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
2
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022