Left Menu

UK to invest $5.3 billion in shipbuilding

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce plans on Thursday, which he said would deliver a pipeline of more than 150 new naval and civil vessels. Britain says its shipbuilding industry, underpinned by companies such as Babcock, supports 42,600 jobs in ports including Cornwall in the southwest of England, Belfast in Northern Ireland and Scotland's Govan, contributing more than 2.8 billion pounds to the economy.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 05:31 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 05:31 IST
UK to invest $5.3 billion in shipbuilding
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain plans to spend 4 billion pounds ($5.3 billion) on the shipbuilding sector including investment in zero-emission vessels. Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce plans on Thursday, which he said would deliver a pipeline of more than 150 new naval and civil vessels.

Britain says its shipbuilding industry, underpinned by companies such as Babcock, supports 42,600 jobs in ports including Cornwall in the southwest of England, Belfast in Northern Ireland and Scotland's Govan, contributing more than 2.8 billion pounds to the economy. As part of the strategy, the government will invest 206 million pounds in the UK Shipping Office for Reducing Emissions which will provide research and development on zero-emission vessels and infrastructure.

It said UK-SHORE will look at ways to promote investment in clean maritime technologies, including investment in port infrastructure. Johnson became prime minister in 2019 following a campaign to "level up" the country, spreading affluence beyond the southeast of England by promoting higher-paying jobs and boosting productivity. ($1 = 0.7587 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
2
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022