Left Menu

CERAWEEK-Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies over time -economy minister

Reuters | Houston | Updated: 10-03-2022 08:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 08:03 IST
CERAWEEK-Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies over time -economy minister
  • Country:
  • United States

Argentina is committed to reducing energy subsidies - one of the main elements of an international debt renegotiation - even amid higher import prices, its economy minister said on Wednesday.

The subsidy cuts will be made gradually, Minister Martin Guzman said in an interview at the CERAWeek energy conference. The country is prioritizing fighting inflation that has accelerated due to higher food and commodity prices, he said.

Also Read: Argentina soy harvest in central zone could be lowest in 14 years -exchange

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5011493 update: Here's what's new

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022