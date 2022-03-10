Left Menu

J-K: Encounter breaks out at Naina Batpora area of Pulwama district

An encounter has started at the Naina Batpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, informed police on Thursday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-03-2022 11:03 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 11:03 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Police and security forces reached the spot after receiving the information about the encounter.

"#Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

