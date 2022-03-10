J-K: Encounter breaks out at Naina Batpora area of Pulwama district

An encounter has started at the Naina Batpora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district, informed police on Thursday. Police and security forces reached the spot after receiving the information about the encounter.

"#Encounter has started at Naina Batpora area of #Pulwama. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet. More details are awaited. (ANI)

