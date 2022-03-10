India reports 4,184 fresh COVID-19 infections, 104 fatalities

India reported 4,184 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Thursday. On Wednesday, India had reported 4,575 new COVID-19 cases.

With a single-day rise of 4,184 infections and 104 fatalities, India's COVID-19 tally of cases has been pushed to 4,29,80,067 and the death toll to 5,15,459, the government data said. The country's active caseload currently stands at 44,488 and accounts for 0.10 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate of those infected with the virus is currently at 98.70. 6,554 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours. The total recoveries have reached 4,24,20,120. As many as 8,73,974 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, thereby taking the total COVID-19 tests in the country to 77.60 crore approximately. Of the daily tests conducted, a daily positivity rate of 0.48 per cent was observed.

Under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 179.53 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)