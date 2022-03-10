Left Menu

UAE will not act on its own to raise oil output -source

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:09 IST
UAE will not act on its own to raise oil output -source
The United Arab Emirates will not act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The Gulf producer remains committed to the OPEC+ alliance and only its energy ministry is responsible for oil policy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

