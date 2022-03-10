UAE will not act on its own to raise oil output -source
10-03-2022
The United Arab Emirates will not act on its own to raise oil output, a UAE source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The Gulf producer remains committed to the OPEC+ alliance and only its energy ministry is responsible for oil policy, said the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity.
