Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with none of its key objectives reached despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment. Ukrainian forces including citizen-soldiers who only last month never dreamed of firing a weapon in anger were holding out in Kyiv and other frontlines, while Russian troops, tanks, and artillery made slow progress from the north, south, and east.

HOSPITAL HIT * Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee Mariupol city. * Local authorities say the hospital was hit several times, causing "colossal" destruction, and that 17 people were wounded. * The White House condemned the hospital bombing as a "barbaric use of military force to go after innocent civilians". * Russia said claims it bombed a children's hospital in the city of Mariupol was "fake news" because the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops. * A Kremlin spokesman said: "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets" and blamed Ukraine for the failure of a planned evacuation from Mariupol. ESCAPE ROUTES * Local officials said some civilians had left Sumy in the east and Enerhodar in the south through the safe corridors promised by Russia. But Russian forces were preventing buses from evacuating civilians from Bucha, a town outside the capital Kyiv, they said.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbor, with Ankara hoping they could mark a turning point in the raging conflict. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Rio Tinto on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies in a pullout following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. * European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas, and coal as Moscow's war on Ukraine makes them realize they have to be less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine fast EU membership. NUCLEAR POWER CONCERNS * Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator said it was concerned for safety at Chernobyl, the mothballed site of the 1986 nuclear disaster after a power cut caused by the fighting. It warned of a potential radiation leak if the outage continued, although the U.N. nuclear watchdog saw no critical impact on safety. * The watchdog said it had lost touch with remote monitoring systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, where there were clashes and fire last week. Both plants are being held by Russian forces. SANCTIONS * The Kremlin accused the United States of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and said it was considering its response to a U.S. ban on imports of Russian energy. * The European Union announced more sanctions against oligarchs and lenders in Russia and Belarus. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * The United Nations said it had verified 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries since the conflict began, but the true toll was likely to be "considerably higher." * Over 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the U.N. said. EU officials say up to 5 million could leave if the conflict continues. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. AID * The U.S. Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine, alongside a separate package for pandemic relief. * The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. * The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

