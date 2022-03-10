Iran's Raisi says Tehran will not back down from its red lines in Vienna nuclear talks
Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 10-03-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 12:41 IST
Iran will not back down from any of its red lines in talks in Vienna on reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Thursday.
"The government has vigorously pursued the removal of sanctions in Vienna talks," he added in a tweet.
