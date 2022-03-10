Left Menu

Ukraine membership of EU is "not for tomorrow" - French minister

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 10-03-2022 13:32 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:26 IST
Clement Beaune Image Credit: Wikipedia
The topic of Ukraine entering into the European Union is "not for tomorrow", said French European Affairs Minister Clement Beaune, as EU leaders gathered in France to discuss the crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It will take time," added Beaune, referring to debates in international political circles over whether or not to give Ukraine a fast-track entry into the EU as a gesture of solidarity for Ukraine in light of the Russian invasion.

European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas, and coal as Moscow's war on Ukraine makes them realize they have to be less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine the fast EU membership it seeks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

