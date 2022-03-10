Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with none of its key stated objectives reached despite thousands of people killed, more than two million refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment. Ukrainian forces, including citizen-soldiers who until last month never fired a weapon, were holding out in Kyiv and elsewhere, while Russian troops, tanks, and artillery made slow progress.

HOSPITAL HIT * Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of genocide after local officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee Mariupol city. * The White House condemned the bombing as "barbaric". * Russia called the reports "fake news" saying the building was a former maternity hospital that had long been taken over by troops, with Kremlin spokesman saying "Russian forces do not fire on civilian targets". ESCAPE ROUTES * Local officials said some civilians had left Sumy in the east and Enerhodar in the south through the safe corridors promised by Russia. But Russian forces were preventing buses from evacuating civilians from Bucha, a town outside the capital Kyiv, they said.

DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine will meet in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbor. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * Rio Tinto on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies leaving the country. * European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas, and coal to become less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine quick EU membership. NUCLEAR POWER CONCERNS * Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator said it was concerned for safety at Chernobyl, the mothballed site of the 1986 nuclear disaster after a power cut caused by the fighting. It warned of a potential radiation leak if the outage continued, although the U.N. nuclear watchdog saw no critical impact on safety. * The watchdog said it had lost touch with remote monitoring systems at the Zaporizhzhia plant, where there were clashes and fire last week. Both plants are being held by Russian forces. SANCTIONS * The Kremlin accused the United States of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and said it was weighing its response to Washington's ban on imports of Russian energy. * The European Union announced more sanctions against oligarchs and lenders in Russia and Belarus. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * The United Nations said it had verified 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries since the conflict began, but the true toll was likely to be "considerably higher". * Over 2 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, the U.N. said. EU officials say up to 5 million could leave if the conflict continues. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. AID * The U.S. Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. * The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. * The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.