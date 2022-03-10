FTSE 100 weighed down by miners and banks; Rio Tinto top loser

London's FTSE 100 fell on Thursday as heavyweight miners and financials dropped, with Rio Tinto declining to the bottom of the index in ex-dividend trading after it cut all ties with Russian businesses. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.3% in early trading, while the domestically focused mid-cap index gained 0.6%.

Joining the corporate exodus from Russia, Rio Tinto became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses. Shares of the miner were down 4.4%. Evraz Plc fell 14.9% after the steelmaker cancelled an interim dividend payment on Wednesday, citing uncertainties related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

