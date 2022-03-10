Left Menu

Bengal govt making efforts to improve tourism infrastructure in Sundarbans, minister tells Assembly

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 13:59 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
The West Bengal government is making all efforts to improve the tourism infrastructure in the Sundarbans and has solicited the participation of the private sector in the matter, state tourism minister Indranil Sen told the Assembly on Thursday.

During the question hour, Sen, in his reply to a query, said the government, with the engagement of the private sector, is planning to set up eco-friendly hotels and entertainment arenas around the mangrove forest.

The state, since the TMC's rise to power in 2011, has introduced some package tours from the city to the Sundarbans using two tourism department vessels that ferry them to the jungles and back.

Sen said the government was also weighing the possibilities of starting houseboat services in the next six months in several large waterbodies, much like the ones in Kashmir.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

