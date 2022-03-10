Left Menu

Russian piped gas deliveries to Europe stable

Flows on Thursday measured at the Mallnow border point stood at 7,280,550 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), operator Gascade data showed, little changed from Wednesday. For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at 882,087 megawatt hours, little changed from Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 10-03-2022 14:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 14:35 IST
Russian piped gas deliveries to Europe stable
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian piped gas deliveries into Germany via Nord Stream 1 and Poland and into Slovakia via Ukraine remained stable, pipeline operator data showed on Thursday. Flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline which crosses the Baltic Sea to Germany were steady at around 73,028,461 kWh/h, operator data showed.

The Yamal-Europe pipeline between Poland and Germany usually accounts for about 15% of Russia's supply of gas to Europe and Turkey but from December 21 until recently had been operating in reverse, which helped drive up European gas prices. Flows on Thursday measured at the Mallnow border point stood at 7,280,550 kilowatt hours per hour (kWh/h), operator Gascade data showed, little changed from Wednesday.

For supply into Slovakia from Ukraine via the Velke Kapusany border point, capacity nominations stood at 882,087 megawatt hours, little changed from Wednesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsize bizs

Lenovo launches edge-to-cloud flexible IT infrastructure solutions for midsi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022