Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with its key stated objectives still out of reach despite thousands of deaths, more than two million refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment. The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey in the highest level contact between the two countries since the war began on Feb. 24. HOSPITAL HIT * The Kremlin said on Thursday it would seek information from the Russian military after Ukraine accused Russia of bombing a children's hospital in the besieged city of Mariupol. "We will definitely ask our military, because you and I don't have clear information about what happened there," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a briefing. * The White House condemned the bombing as "barbaric".

ESCAPE ROUTES * Local officials said some civilians had left Sumy in the east and Enerhodar in the south through the safe corridors promised by Russia. But Russian forces were preventing evacuations from Bucha, a town outside the capital Kyiv, they said. DIPLOMATIC EFFORTS * Foreign ministers from Russia and Ukraine met in Turkey on Thursday in the first high-level talks between the two countries since Moscow invaded its neighbour. Kremlin spokesman told reporters Ukraine was also proposing talks between President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. ECONOMIC FALLOUT * The Kremlin said Russia's economy was experiencing a shock and Moscow was taking steps to soften the impact of what it described as an "absolutely unprecedented" economic war being waged against it.

* Rio Tinto on Thursday became the first major mining company to announce it was cutting all ties with Russian businesses, joining a raft of leading Western companies leaving the country. * European Union leaders will phase out buying Russian oil, gas and coal to become less dependent on Russia, a draft declaration showed, but they are unlikely to offer Ukraine quick EU membership. NUCLEAR POWER CONCERNS * Ukraine's nuclear power plant operator said it was concerned for safety at Chernobyl, mothballed site of the 1986 nuclear disaster, after a power cut caused by the fighting. It warned of a potential radiation leak if the outage continued, although the U.N. nuclear watchdog saw no critical impact on safety. * The watchdog said it had lost touch with remote monitoring systems at the Zaporizhzhia plant, where there were clashes and a fire last week. Both plants are being held by Russian forces. SANCTIONS * The Kremlin accused the United States of declaring an economic war on Russia that was sowing mayhem through energy markets, and said it was weighing its response to Washington's ban on imports of Russian energy. * The European Union announced more sanctions against oligarchs and lenders in Russia and Belarus. HUMANITARIAN TOLL * The United Nations said it had verified 516 civilian deaths and 908 injuries since the conflict began, but the true toll was likely to be "considerably higher". * Over 2.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the invasion began, according to the latest U.N. tally. EU officials say up to 5 million could leave if the conflict continues. * Ukraine says its forces have killed more than 11,000 Russian troops. Russia has confirmed about 500 losses. Reuters was unable to verify either figure. Neither side has disclosed Ukrainian casualties. AID * The U.S. Congress agreed to allocate $13.6 billion in emergency aid for Ukraine. * The International Monetary Fund approved $1.4 billion in emergency funding for Ukraine. * The United States is rapidly processing requests from Americans to export firearms and ammunition to Ukraine, the U.S. Commerce Department said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Michael Perry and Tomasz Janowski; editing by Kim Coghill and Jason Neely)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)