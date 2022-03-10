Economic survey: Over 41 lakh hectares area in Maha under irrigation in 2021-22

At least 41.60 lakh hectares area in Maharashtra was under irrigation in 2021-22, the state's economic survey report revealed on Thursday.

As per the survey report, which was tabled in the legislative Assembly, irrigation potential created up to June 2020 by major, medium, minor projects was 54.15 lakh hectare.

At least 3,777 irrigation projects were completed and ongoing till June 30 2021, while the total live storage in major, medium and minor irrigation reservoirs as on October 15, 2020 was 33,005 million cubic meters.

In 2021-22 till September, crop loans worth Rs 33,066 crore and agriculture term loans to the tune of Rs 24,963 crore were disbursed through financial institutions, the report revealed.

In the period between March to May 2021, about 0.91 lakh hectare agriculture area in 31 districts was affected by untimely rains, hailstorm and cyclone, for which compensation of Rs 122.26 crore was sanctioned, it said.

In August and September 2021, around 48.38 lakh hectare agriculture area in 28 districts was affected due to excessive rains and floods, for which compensation of Rs 3766.35 crore was sanctioned, the report said.

Under the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farm loan waiver scheme, Rs 20,243 crore was disbursed to 31.71 lakh farmers till December 22, 2021, it stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)