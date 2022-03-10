Russian troops must leave Ukrainian gas, nuclear facilities, Ukraine's Kuleba tells Lavrov
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:08 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 15:59 IST
Russian troops must leave the territory of Ukraine's gas and nuclear facilities, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Thursday, after the first high-level talks between Russia and Ukraine since Moscow invaded its neighbor.
At a news conference in Turkey, Kuleba said he had told Lavrov that Ukraine had no issues with nuclear security before Russia invaded after the latter raised the question at the talks.
