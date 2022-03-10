Russia never wants to depend on West again, Lavrov says
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:20 IST
Russia never wants to depend on Western states or companies again, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday, adding that the West was using Ukraine to undermine Russia.
Lavrov told a news conference after talks with his Ukrainian counterpart in Turkey that Russia had never used its oil and gas as weapons and that it would always have markets for its energy exports.
