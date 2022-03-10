Iran will not reduce defensive power, says supreme leader - Tasnim

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Thursday that Tehran will not bow to pressure to reduce its defensive power, regional presence and progress in nuclear technology, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

Talks in Vienna to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement with world powers have hit a critical stage.

Iran on Thursday called on the United States to drop "unacceptable proposals" in the talks, while Russia's demands for guarantees from Washington have complicated efforts to close an agreement.

