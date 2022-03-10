Left Menu

UK's John Lewis has raised some prices - director

James Bailey, executive director at sister company Waitrose, the upmarket supermarket chain, said its customers were also seeing some price rises.

Britain's John Lewis department stores chain has passed on some cost increases on to customers with higher prices, its boss said on Thursday. "We're working super closely with our suppliers to help mitigate cost increases through raw materials and so on and we are passing on some small price increases," executive director Pippa Wicks told reporters after parent the John Lewis Partnership reported full year results.

"We've also made some decisions in certain areas not to pass those on to our customers in order to maintain the right quality and value balance," she said. James Bailey, executive director at sister company Waitrose, the upmarket supermarket chain, said its customers were also seeing some price rises. He said food inflation in the market was currently running at 3-4%.

