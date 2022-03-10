Left Menu

J-K: One terrorist killed in Srinagar, search underway for two others

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar's Hazratbal area on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-03-2022 16:36 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:36 IST
J-K: One terrorist killed in Srinagar, search underway for two others
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

One terrorist was killed in an encounter with the security forces in Srinagar's Hazratbal area on Thursday, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar informed.

The search for two others who fled from the encounter site is underway.

"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," Kashmir police said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022