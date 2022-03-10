Ukraine asks Russia for access to fix power line to occupied Chernobyl nuclear plant

The decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station, occupied by Russian forces, remained disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid for a second day on Thursday, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.

He said the plant was running on backup diesel generators.

"We have officially requested that the (Russian) occupants give us corridors to fix the power lines to the plant," he said.

