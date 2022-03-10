Ukraine asks Russia for access to fix power line to occupied Chernobyl nuclear plant
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:06 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power station, occupied by Russian forces, remained disconnected from Ukraine's energy grid for a second day on Thursday, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.
He said the plant was running on backup diesel generators.
"We have officially requested that the (Russian) occupants give us corridors to fix the power lines to the plant," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chernobyl
- Herman Halushchenko
- Russian
- Energy
- Ukraine
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukrainian president says Russian forces trying to seize Chernobyl nuclear plant, site of world's worst nuclear disaster, reports AP.
A presidential adviser says Ukraine has lost control of Chernobyl nuclear site after a fierce battle, reports AP.
Chernobyl no-go zone targeted as Russia invades Ukraine
IAEA says Ukraine nuclear power plants running safely, no 'destruction' at Chernobyl
Chernobyl power plant captured by Russian forces - Ukrainian official