Left Menu

J-K: Bank employee shot at by terrorists in Pulwama

A bank employee was shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

ANI | Pulwama (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 10-03-2022 17:11 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 17:11 IST
J-K: Bank employee shot at by terrorists in Pulwama
Bank employee who was shot at by terrorists in Pulwama on Thursday. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A bank employee was shot at by terrorists in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Thursday.

The bank employee identified as Abdul Hamid Wani of Tahab, posted at TP Branch in Murran Chowk in Pulwama district was shot in his leg after which he was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
3
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022