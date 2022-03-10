Left Menu

CM Gehlot directs revenue deptt to conduct special assessment of crop loss at earliest

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:45 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:45 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has directed the revenue department to conduct special 'girdawari' (assessment) work at the earliest to assess the crop damage in Tuesday's hailstorm and give compensation to the affected farmers as per rules.

Preliminary information has been received about damage to crops in Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Chittorgarh, Pali, Bhilwara and Jodhpur districts of the state in the hailstorm on March 8.

Based on this, the chief minister has directed the department to send the report at the earliest by doing a special assessment.

The department has further issued instructions to the district collectors in this regard, an official statement said on Thursday.

According to the information given by the agriculture department, seven insurance companies operating in the state have received total 2,546 applications relating to incidents of crop failure due to hailstorm and unseasonal rains on March 8.

Of these, 174 applications are from Bhilwara, 229 from Bundi, 694 from Chittorgarh, 238 from Jhalawar, 527 from Jodhpur, 249 from Kota and 297 from Tonk. As per the provisions of the scheme, those found eligible during a survey will be paid the insurance claim by the insurance company concerned.

