S.Africa's Eskom reduces power cuts as it struggles to keep lights on

South African power utility Eskom said power cuts will be reduced to 3,000 megawatts (MW) from 9 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.

Eskom on Wednesday raised its cuts 4,000 MW as part of staggered electricity blackouts needed to prevent a total collapse of the national power grid.

