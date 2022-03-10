S.Africa's Eskom reduces power cuts as it struggles to keep lights on
Updated: 10-03-2022
South African power utility Eskom said power cuts will be reduced to 3,000 megawatts (MW) from 9 p.m. on Thursday until 5 a.m. on Friday.
Eskom on Wednesday raised its cuts 4,000 MW as part of staggered electricity blackouts needed to prevent a total collapse of the national power grid.
