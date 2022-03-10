Left Menu

Europe's central bank to speed up end to economic stimulus

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 10-03-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 18:54 IST
Europe's central bank to speed up end to economic stimulus
  • Country:
  • Belgium

The European Central Bank says it will speed up the exit from its economic stimulus programs as it combats unexpectedly high inflation.

The bank said Thursday that it will end its bond purchases in the third quarter. Previously, it said it would taper them off to 20 billion euros per month by the last three months of the year and continue them as long as needed.

The move comes as the bank is caught between unexpectedly higher inflation, which would call for the earlier exit, and concerns about the impact of the war in Ukraine on growth in the 19 countries that use the euro currency.

Inflation in the eurozone is running at an annual 5.8% and is expected to go higher due to rising prices for oil and gas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022