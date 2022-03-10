Euro zone stocks extend losses after ECB's surprise hawkish move

Euro zone stocks slumped on Thursday to hit session lows after the European Central Bank surprised markets by accelerating its exit from pandemic-related stimulus, while ceasefire talks between Moscow and Kyiv made no headway.

But banks in the euro area welcomed the decision, cutting some of the session's decline to trade down 2.9% on the ECB's plans to end asset purchases in the third quarter. Markets were expecting the central bank to confirm an earlier decision to continue reducing bond purchases next quarter. An index of euro zone stocks lost up to 3%. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 slumped more than 3% each, while Italy's MIB lost 4%.

"The ECB speeding up its plan to end asset purchases is still a surprise move, but it's clear that soaring inflation really is outweighing the worries about the effects Ukraine will have on the economy," said Susannah Streeter, senior analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown. The moves come a day after stellar gains for European bourses as Russia and Ukraine expressed willingness to talk.

But foreign ministers of the two countries have made clear they had made no progress after the meeting as Russia's invasion of Ukraine entered a third week. A wave of sanctions against Russia, including a U.S. ban on its oil imports, sent crude prices to 2008 highs this week, and equity markets tumbling as investors fretted over soaring inflation. Leaders of the European Union are ready to move ahead with more sanctions if necessary, a draft EU declaration showed.

European stocks hit record highs at the start of the year, with banks soaring as investors bet on a strong economy and tighter monetary policies globally. However, the Ukraine crisis upended the rally, driving the benchmark STOXX 600 down almost 12% so far this year. Europe's banks revealed billions worth of Russia risk as harsh sanctions bite.

With commodity prices at elevated levels, the materials sector outperformed, despite a 5.2% slide in Rio Tinto after it became the first major mining company to cut ties with Russian businesses. Among stocks, Carlsberg slipped 6.2% after Danish brewer suspended its forecast due to uncertainty about the large Russian market.

German fashion house Hugo Boss fell 9.5% after announcing a temporary halt to its business in Russia, but forecast an upbeat 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)