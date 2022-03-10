NLC India Ltd plants over two crore saplings in Neyveli township

NLC India Ltd, a Navratna Public Sector Undertaking, under the Ministry of Coal is presently making note-worthy strides in the area of renewable energy namely solar power generation. Sustainable land reclamation activity and various other environment-friendly initiatives are also underway with substantial success. Afforestation and green belt creation projects are being carried out in all mining areas in compliance with the commitment made to the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change in accordance with the mine closure plan.

Engaged in fossil fuel mining and thermal power generation, NLC India Ltd, as part of its Green Belt creation initiative, has planted more than two crore saplings in Neyveli township and the industrial areas. The PSU has so far reclaimed 2600 hectares of land from mined out area and afforestation has been carried out in 2188 hectares. Various types of native trees have been planted in this area. So far, more than 27.96 lakh saplings have been planted in the reclaimed land and high-tech vegetable cultivation is taking place in 100 hectares of land.

Over burden removed from open cast mines is refilled in mined-out areas as part of reclamation of land. This type of soil is unsuitable for cultivation due to its heterogeneous nature, devoid of plant nutrients. Moreover, such type of soil does not have proper texture and structure essential for vegetation growth. NLCL, with dedicated effort, converts such refilled areas into agriculture fields by improving the soil quality to pre-mining level and scientific agriculture methods are used for the same.

Fifty-two water bodies have been created in 104 hectares facilitating rainwater harvesting by NLCL in line with sustainable mining initiatives. Ecotourism park with boating facility, a mini zoo having variety birds are some of the other highlights. With sustained environment-friendly initiatives of NLCL, the area has become home to large number of native and migratory birds.

(With Inputs from PIB)