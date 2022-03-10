Iraq oil minister, OPEC's Barkindo say OPEC+ keen to balance oil market
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:09 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar and OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo agreed that OPEC+ is keen to achieve supply and demand balance and ensure market stability, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
The two met on the sidelines of an industry event in Houston where they discussed developments in the oil market in light of the war in Ukraine, the statement added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
OPEC chief defends oil and gas investments in Africa
Saudi cabinet reaffirms support to OPEC+ agreement - state news agency
OPEC, allies weigh oil output amid high prices, Russian war
OPEC+ stick to modest April oil output rise despite price spike, sources say
OPEC chief, African ministers defend oil and gas investments