Iraq oil minister, OPEC's Barkindo say OPEC+ keen to balance oil market

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:09 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:09 IST
Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar and OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo agreed that OPEC+ is keen to achieve supply and demand balance and ensure market stability, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The two met on the sidelines of an industry event in Houston where they discussed developments in the oil market in light of the war in Ukraine, the statement added.

