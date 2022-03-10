Left Menu

Palamu District Fisheries Officer suspended

PTI | Medininagar | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:17 IST
The District Fisheries Officer of Palamu was on Thursday suspended by the Jharkhand government for allegedly taking bribes from beneficiaries for releasing payment under a welfare scheme, an official said.

A notification issued by the Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Co-operative Department said Virendra Kumar Sinha, the District Fisheries Officer of Palamu has been suspended, the official said.

Some days back a video went viral on social media in which Sinha was purportedly shown accepting bribe from beneficiaries for releasing payment under the welfare scheme.

