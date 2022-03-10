Left Menu

German ex-Chancellor Schroeder meets Putin in Moscow -Politico

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, political news website Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter. The visit comes after talks in Istanbul with a Ukrainian politician who is a member of the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia, the sources told Politico.

Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 19:29 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 19:29 IST
German ex-Chancellor Schroeder meets Putin in Moscow -Politico

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow for talks on ending the war in Ukraine, political news website Politico reported, citing sources familiar with the matter.

The visit comes after talks in Istanbul with a Ukrainian politician who is a member of the country's delegation for peace talks with Russia, the sources told Politico. Schroeder, German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, has been under the microscope over his links to Russian companies.

He is on the board of Russian oil giant Rosneft and is chairman of the shareholders' committee of the company that is in charge of building the Nord Stream 2 pipeline and which is being sanctioned by the United States. He has faced calls from some German government politicians to step down from such roles as the other former leaders announced they were leaving positions on the boards of Russian companies over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022