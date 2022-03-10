Russia says Belarus restores power supply to Chernobyl nuclear plant
Russia's energy ministry said on Thursday that Belarusian specialists had restored electricity supply to the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine.
Chernobyl lost power amid fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, after Russia invaded Ukraine.
