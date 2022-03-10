Putin says Russia is meeting energy supply obligations, calls sanctions illegitimate
Reuters | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:04 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:04 IST
Russia is adhering to its obligations on energy supplies, President Vladimir Putin told a government meeting, after the United States banned Russian oil imports.
Putin said Western sanctions against Russia were not legitimate, and Western governments were deceiving their own people. Russia would calmly solve its problems, he said.
Speaking at the same meeting, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said Russia had taken measures to limit outflow of capital and that the country would service its external debts in roubles.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
