Putin warns of higher global food prices if export restrictions applied
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:24 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Global food prices will rise further if western nations intensify economic pressure on Russia, a major global fertilizer producer, President Vladimir Putin said.
Russian Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev told a governmental meeting chaired by Putin that Russian food security was ensured and that Moscow would continue to service its export obligations for global agriculture markets.
