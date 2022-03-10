After procurement, Amul starts milk sale in AP

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has forayed into the retail market in Andhra Pradesh, launching the sale of its Amul milk and curd in Vijayawada city.

AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu Ahamed launched the sale here on Thursday.

The GCMMF is currently procuring cow and buffalo milk from farmers in seven districts of AP now, in partnership with the AP Dairy.

"While we are paying at least 5-7 rupees more per litre to the farmers, in the retail market we are selling it at Rs 2-4 lesser compared to other brands," Amul Chief General Manager Manoranjan Pani said.

"We have our dairy plant near Vijayawada, equipped with modern facilities for processing, packing and storing milk and milk products as per FSSAI standards. After Vijayawada, we will expand our operations to other major cities like Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati in the near future," Pani told reporters.

The AP government has agreed to lease out some of its defunct dairies to GCMMF for optimum utilisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)