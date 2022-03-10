Left Menu

After procurement, Amul starts milk sale in AP

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:44 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:42 IST
After procurement, Amul starts milk sale in AP
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation has forayed into the retail market in Andhra Pradesh, launching the sale of its Amul milk and curd in Vijayawada city.

AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Managing Director Babu Ahamed launched the sale here on Thursday.

The GCMMF is currently procuring cow and buffalo milk from farmers in seven districts of AP now, in partnership with the AP Dairy.

"While we are paying at least 5-7 rupees more per litre to the farmers, in the retail market we are selling it at Rs 2-4 lesser compared to other brands," Amul Chief General Manager Manoranjan Pani said.

"We have our dairy plant near Vijayawada, equipped with modern facilities for processing, packing and storing milk and milk products as per FSSAI standards. After Vijayawada, we will expand our operations to other major cities like Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Tirupati in the near future," Pani told reporters.

The AP government has agreed to lease out some of its defunct dairies to GCMMF for optimum utilisation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022