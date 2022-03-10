Left Menu

Germany concerned about growing food export curbs amid Ukraine crisis

“I believe that the crisis facing us can only be solved if we all show a high level of solidarity in the community of nations to prevent disruption to global food supply networks.” A number of countries worldwide have announced food export restrictions or are considering bans to protect their domestic supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation". The G7 agriculture ministers will discuss the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for global food security.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 10-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 10-03-2022 20:52 IST
Germany concerned about growing food export curbs amid Ukraine crisis
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Germany

The German government is worried about the growing number of countries curbing food exports as the Ukraine crisis causes tight supplies and a sharp rise in world commodity prices, junior agriculture minister Silvia Bender said on Thursday. She was speaking ahead of a meeting of agriculture ministers of the G7 group of nations which Germany will host on Friday. Germany currently holds the G7 presidency.

"I am certainly concerned that some countries are planning to shut down their markets," Bender said. "I believe that the crisis facing us can only be solved if we all show a high level of solidarity in the community of nations to prevent disruption to global food supply networks." A number of countries worldwide have announced food export restrictions or are considering bans to protect their domestic supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation".

The G7 agriculture ministers will discuss the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for global food security. "I think one goal for Friday's meeting...will be to strongly support world markets being kept open," Bender said.

Russia and Ukraine contribute nearly 30% of global wheat exports along with large volumes of animal feed grains and edible oils. But Ukraine's export shipments have been stopped and Russia's have been massively cut by the conflict. Wheat prices hit 14-year highs after the fighting started. Germany is also concerned about the serious extra financial burden to importers, especially developing countries, with very heavy extra costs faced by food aid agencies such as the World Food Programme, Bender said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

Ukraine calls for ceasefire to repair power line to Chernobyl nuclear plant

 Ukraine
2
Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; dogs sniff out virus with high accuracy; Meteorite gouged huge Greenland crater 58 million years ago, study finds and more

Science News Roundup: Variant that combines Delta and Omicron identified; do...

 Global
3
Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

Top lawmakers reach deal on Ukraine aid, $1.5T spending

 United States
4
Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

Maha: Jayakwadi dam to undergo repairs worth Rs 85 crore

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022