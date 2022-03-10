Germany concerned about growing food export curbs amid Ukraine crisis

The German government is worried about the growing number of countries curbing food exports as the Ukraine crisis causes tight supplies and a sharp rise in world commodity prices, junior agriculture minister Silvia Bender said on Thursday. She was speaking ahead of a meeting of agriculture ministers of the G7 group of nations which Germany will host on Friday. Germany currently holds the G7 presidency.

"I am certainly concerned that some countries are planning to shut down their markets," Bender said. "I believe that the crisis facing us can only be solved if we all show a high level of solidarity in the community of nations to prevent disruption to global food supply networks." A number of countries worldwide have announced food export restrictions or are considering bans to protect their domestic supplies after Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow terms a "special operation".

The G7 agriculture ministers will discuss the consequences of the Russian invasion of Ukraine for global food security. "I think one goal for Friday's meeting...will be to strongly support world markets being kept open," Bender said.

Russia and Ukraine contribute nearly 30% of global wheat exports along with large volumes of animal feed grains and edible oils. But Ukraine's export shipments have been stopped and Russia's have been massively cut by the conflict. Wheat prices hit 14-year highs after the fighting started. Germany is also concerned about the serious extra financial burden to importers, especially developing countries, with very heavy extra costs faced by food aid agencies such as the World Food Programme, Bender said.

